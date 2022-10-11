Lady Dragons close regular season with losses

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan volleyball team has closed the regular season on a four-game losing streak.

The Lady Dragons have dropped eight out of its last nine games.

Harlan started the season with a 7-5 record, following the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

The Lady Dragons are currently 8-13 on the year.

Harlan fell to visiting Leslie County 3-0 (25-12, 25-20-25-17) on Oct. 4.

Sophomore Ella Farley led the Lady Dragons with 12 digs. Emma Owens, a junior, added nine, while sophomore Ava Nunez had six. Carly Thomas had three aces.

The home-standing Lady Dragons lost 3-0 to Williamsburg (25-14, 26-24, 25-18) on Oct. 3.

Farley and Owens led Harlan with 12 and 11 digs, respectively. Nunez added six.

Annie Hoskins and Marissa Marlowe had four kills each. Marlowe also added three blocks, while Nunez collected three aces.

On Oct. 1, Hazard visited Harlan and posted a 3-0 victory (25-19, 25-12, 25-12).

Farley led the way with 13 digs. Kendyll Blanton, Owens, and Thomas each had six digs for the Lady Dragons.

Marlowe had a team-high three kills. Owens chipped in with four assists. Hoskins and Mallory McNiel each added a pair of aces for Harlan.

The Lady Dragons finished with a district record of 2-4 and a third seed in the upcoming 52nd District Tournament.

Bell County finished 6-0 in district play. Harlan County claimed the second seed, and Middlesboro took fourth.

The 52nd District Tournament pairings will have Bell County playing the Lady Jackets and Harlan County taking on Harlan.

The Lady Bobcats have won the last four district championships.