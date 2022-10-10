Ruth Johnson Lewis, 94

Ruth Johnson Lewis, 95, of Cumberland and Harlan County, died October 3, 2022, in Richland Hills, Texas, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. A devoted, long-time member of the Central Baptist Church in Cumberland, Ruth was employed by Lynch Medical Services and ARH Tri-City Medical Clinic for forty-five years and was a top graduate of Benham High School.

She is predeceased in death by Hobert Lewis, her husband of forty years, as well as her brothers, Floyd and Arthur Johnson, her sister, Myrtle Helton, and her niece, Elizabeth (Libby) Helton Eversole. She is survived by a great-niece, Lisa Eversole Safran, and a great-great-niece, Alexandra (Lexi) Safran, of Hurst, Texas, as well as many loving members of the Lewis family.

Visitation will be at the Central Baptist Church and Fellowship Hall at 119 Central Street, Cumberland, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on October 15, 2022. The funeral will start immediately after the visitation at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Roger Colinger officiating. Ruth will be laid to rest in the Lewis family cemetery in Cumberland, KY.

Donations made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in Ruth’s memory are deeply appreciated.

Tri City Funeral Home is honored to serve Mrs. Lewis’ family.