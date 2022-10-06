Harlan County District Court News

• Mary S. Blair, 53, Ekron, instructional permit violations, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• William Gillis Dixon Jr., 39, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), no rear-view mirror, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Charles Saylor, 48, failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in a motor vehicle, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc., expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Christina King, 48, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 29, 2023.

• Cody Nicole Morrison, 37, three counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, three counts of dogs to be licensed, four counts of violation of local county ordinance, second-degree cruelty to animals — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 20.

• Buddy Edward Vaughn, 28, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Jacquise J. Cabbell, 28, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $163.

• Jacquise J. Cabbell, 28, no operator’s/moped license, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $50; other charge, dismissed on proof.

• Samantha Lynn Napier, 44, of Smith, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be used on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed.

• Wendie Perez, 36, of Evarts, failure to wear seat belt, failure to notify address to the department of transportation, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Christina King, 48, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be used on highway, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 20.

• Zachary Daniel Dinsnore, 25, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — first charge, amended to speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit); orher charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $176.

• Christina King, 48, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be used on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 20.

• Wendell D. Middleton, 48, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment Oct. 27.

• Rhonda Robinson, 46, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Seth Linzie Eidenier, 37, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Kathy Rice, 38, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Kaci Koger, 30, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Joyce R. Sizemore, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Rebecca F. Combs, 35, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 20.

• Randy Perry, 46, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Michael Osborne, 39, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Tiffany Alicia Sexton, 41, of Middlesboro, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), display of illegal/altered registration plate — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• O’Shay Simmons, 27, of Cumberland, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• James Dean Parrott, 43, speeding (23 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, display/possession of cancelled/fictitious operator’s license– pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 20.

• Maranda Joy Miniard, 30, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 23.