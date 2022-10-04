Wallins man faces wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment charges

A Wallins man is facing multiple charges, including unlawful imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a felon, after allegedly holding a woman against her will and threatening another person with a firearm.

On Sunday, William Christopher Saylor, 33, was arrested by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the citation, Reynolds received a call to conduct a well-being check on a female in the Coldiron community. A male reported the female was inside the residence being held against her will and threatened with a firearm. Once on the scene, law enforcement contacted a person in the residence’s driveway, who advised they were there to pick up the female. Contact was made with people inside the residence, including the female. The female was escorted to a vehicle, at which time the female gave a written statement advising she had been held against her will inside the residence by Saylor for approximately four hours.

The citation states Saylor had physically assaulted the female, put a sawed-off shotgun to her head, and threatened to kill her. After receiving the statement, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers entered the residence with the resident’s consent and made contact with Saylor. A search of the home located a sawed-off shotgun and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Saylor was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment (attempt), first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

Jessie Napier, 29, of Evarts, was arrested on Monday by the Kentucky State Police. He was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and theft by unlawful taking. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Tina Britt, 51, was arrested by Loyall City Police on Sept. 30. She was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000. Britt was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Takota Hagle, 18, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police on Sept. 29. He was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. Hagle was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Theresa Lyons, 51, of Evarts, was arrested by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy on Sept. 29. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Jeffrey Coker, 34, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy on Sept. 29. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance. Coker was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.