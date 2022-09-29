Kingdom Come gets set for Fright Nights

Kingdom Come State Park is bringing in the Halloween season again this year with the park’s popular “Fright Nights,” a haunted house and trail experience featuring many spooky attractions for those who enjoy a good scare.

Kingdom Come Park Manager Sherry Cornett gave details about the yearly activity during a recent telephone interview.

“Fright Night is our haunted trail and haunted house,” Cornett said. “This will happen during the last three Friday and Saturdays in October.”

Cornett said the first evening of fright will take place on Oct. 14.

“You will be able to get your tickets at the gift shop, then you can do our haunted hike on the trail that goes up to the shelter loop,” Cornett said. “Then, it leads you to the haunted house. So, you’ll go through the haunted house to get out.”

According to Cornett, this is a popular attraction Kingdom Come State Park features every year when the calendar turns to fall, and folks begin thinking about and getting into the spirit of the Halloween season.

“We do it every year,” Cornett said. “A lot of times, we’ll average anywhere from 300 to 600 people every night.”

While the trail is not difficult to hike, the event is not recommended for very young children.

“We do not recommend the Haunted House for anyone 8 years old or under,” Cornett said.

The Haunted Trail and Haunted House will contain many startling surprises, such as zombies, ghouls, demons, and other creatures of the night.

For more information, check out the Kingdom Come State Park Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kingdomcomestatepark or contact Kingdom Come State Park at 606-589-4138 or 606-589-2478.

Tickets for Fright Nights Haunted House and Trail are available for $5 per person.