Man faces meth, marijuana charges

A man is facing charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after police allegedly found him in possession of the drug while in a vehicle in the parking lot of Wallins Jr. High School.

A Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Joshua D. Maggard, 43, on Sept. 22.

According to the citation, the deputy observed Maggard in the passenger seat of a red Ford pickup truck. The deputy was aware Maggard had active warrants.

Law enforcement made contact with Maggard, confirmed active warrants on him, and took Maggard into custody.

After Maggard stepped out of the vehicle from the passenger seat, police asked about a small black pouch located in the seat where Maggard had been sitting.

Maggard stated he was going to be honest, and there “was some stuff” in the pouch. An investigation determined the pouch contained two bags containing a crystal-like substance that Maggard identified as methamphetamine. Law enforcement: another bag containing a green leafy substance, which he identified as marijuana. The items were taken as evidence and will be sent to a lab for identification.

Maggard was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

Allison Robbins, 36, of LeJunior, was arrested on Saturday by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Robbins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;