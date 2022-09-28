Haunted Mini Golf returns to Kingdom Come

Kingdom Come State Park is known for its seasonal activities, and the Halloween season is no exception. Along with other activities and events, the park is once again featuring a Halloween experience mixed with the fun of mini golf as Haunted Mini Golf returns to the park in October.

Sherry Cornett, Kingdom Come Park Manager, provided some details.

“It starts on the weekend of Sept. 30/Oct. 1,” Cornett said. “We’ll do it every Friday and Saturday through October.”

According to Cornett, the park’s miniature golf course will be decorated in the spirit of the Halloween season.

“The miniature golf course will be full of Halloween lights, Halloween inflatables, and spooky music,” Cornett said. “It’s a whole lot of fun for the whole family.”

Cornett pointed out Haunted Mini Golf is a Halloween event suitable for all ages.

“There’s nothing that’s really going to make kids cry or anything like that. It’s just a good, family fun event,” Cornett said.

According to Cornett, this is the second year Haunted Mini Golf has been happening at Kingdom Come State Park.

“It was a very successful event last year,” Cornett said.

Cornett said they expect this year’s Haunted Mini Golf to be received just as well or better than last year’s installment.

Cornett mentioned there is a particular part of the course where folks should be on the lookout for some extra-spooky things.

“Each hole is different,” Cornett said. “I would say between the fourth and fifth hole, that area is the creepiest. You never know what’s lying around the corner.”

Haunted Mini Golf will happen every weekend in October, 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays, beginning on Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets for Haunted Mini Golf are $3.50 per person.

The park will also host the community hayride and pumpkin patch on the first two Saturdays in October.

“You can get tickets at the gift shop, and we’ll take you on a hayride to our scarecrow pumpkin patch,” Cornett said. “We have a field full of scarecrows. The scarecrows guard the pumpkins, so children will ask the scarecrow for permission to take a pumpkin. Everyone will get a pumpkin. They’ll come back down to the gift shop, where we’ll have gift bags.”

The hayride and pumpkin patch will take place on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. Tickets are $10.

“We’re doing this for school groups as well, by reservation through the week,” Cornett said. “We can book a group through the week, so we have a lot of schools scheduled.”

For more information, contact Kingdom Come State Park at 606-589-4138 or 606-589-2478.