Post 10 Troopers honored by KSP

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) honored 75 troopers and officers at its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington recently, with four of those Troopers being from KSP Post 10, Harlan.

According to a press release, the ceremony honors those who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods, serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. took part in the event, recognizing Troopers and Officers who went beyond the KSP mission to protect and serve the citizens of the commonwealth in 2021 by responding to two historic natural disasters, running into unthinkable dangers, assisting with the continued fight against the deadly drug epidemic and answering thousands of calls for service.

The Post 10 area Troopers included in those honors were Trooper Jonathan Ledford, Det. Jacob Middleton, Trooper Brandon Burton and Det. Rodney Sturgill.

Ledford was named 2021 Post 10 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Ledford is a 3-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 10 Harlan.

Middleton was named 2021 Post 10 Detective of the Year. Detective Middleton is a 6-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 10 Harlan.

Burton received the KSP Lifesaving Medal. Trooper Burton is an 11-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 10 Harlan.

Sturgill received the KSP Lifesaving Medal. Detective Sturgill is a 10-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 10 Harlan.

KSP Post 10 Commander Danny Caudill said he is proud of the commitment and efforts shown by the Post 10 personnel.

“It’s an honor to serve with these Troopers and Detectives,” Caudill said. “They answer the call every day and I could not be prouder of them.”