Hall, Dunn lead Lady Bears over Harlan

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Kalista Dunn and Lindsay Hall powered visiting Harlan County to a 3-1 victory over Harlan in 52nd District volleyball action last Thursday.

The Lady Bears won 25-16, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21.

Dunn, a freshman, had 11 digs, nine kills, and five assists, while Hall, a senior, added nine kills, five aces, and five digs for the Lady Bears.

Senior Chloe Shelton contributed 17 assists for HC.

Destiny Cornett had six kills and six assists, while Kylee Hoiska added six digs and five kills. Ashton Evans contributed with six kills and five digs. Emilee Eldridge finished with six kills and four digs.

Sophomore Ella Farley paced the Lady Dragons with 15 assists. Sophomore Ava Nunez and Emma Owens, a junior, each had 12 assists. Sophomore Carley Thomas added 10 assists.

Thomas also contributed eight aces, while Annie Hoskins had eight digs and four blocks. Campbell Nunez added four aces. Owens had three assists.

Harlan County fell to visiting North Laurel 2-0 (25-5, 25-19) on Sept. 13.

Since 2008, Harlan County has won 22 games in 38 meetings with the Lady Dragons.

The 5-6 Lady Bears played host to district-rival Bell County on Tuesday.

Harlan County will host the Lady Panthers of Knox Central on Thursday and visits Barbourville on Monday.

Harlan (7-7) traveled to Knox Central on Monday and hosted Pineville on Tuesday.

The Lady Dragons will visit Middlesboro in district action on Thursday.