How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, July 27: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:19 am Saturday, July 27, 2024

In a Saturday MLB slate that includes plenty of competitive matchups, the Cleveland Guardians versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to see.

Information on how to watch today’s MLB action is included for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 27

Texas Rangers (51-53) at Toronto Blue Jays (47-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 4.55 ERA)

Kevin Gausman (8-8, 4.55 ERA) Rangers Starter: Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.53 ERA)

San Diego Padres (56-50) at Baltimore Orioles (61-42)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (4-6, 4.43 ERA)

Dean Kremer (4-6, 4.43 ERA) Padres Starter: Michael King (8-6, 3.28 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (50-53) at Tampa Bay Rays (52-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Zack Littell (3-7, 4.46 ERA)

Zack Littell (3-7, 4.46 ERA) Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (9-6, 3.19 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (54-48) at New York Mets (55-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (0-0, 0 ERA)

Tylor Megill (0-0, 0 ERA) Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (3-5, 4.62 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (62-41) at Philadelphia Phillies (64-39)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

6:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Tyler Phillips (2-0, 2.81 ERA)

Tyler Phillips (2-0, 2.81 ERA) Guardians Starter: Carlos Carrasco (3-8, 5.32 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (57-45) at Detroit Tigers (51-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

6:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.34 ERA)

Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.34 ERA) Twins Starter: Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.65 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (38-66) at San Francisco Giants (50-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

7:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Blake Snell (0-3, 5.83 ERA)

Blake Snell (0-3, 5.83 ERA) Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 5.19 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-43) at Houston Astros (54-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-5, 2.75 ERA)

Ronel Blanco (9-5, 2.75 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.4 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (49-56) at Kansas City Royals (57-47)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (12-4, 2.38 ERA)

Seth Lugo (12-4, 2.38 ERA) Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.86 ERA)

Miami Marlins (38-66) at Milwaukee Brewers (59-44)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (2-7, 5.17 ERA)

Aaron Civale (2-7, 5.17 ERA) Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (0-0, 0 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (54-51) at Chicago White Sox (27-79)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

7:15 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.98 ERA)

Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.98 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.54 ERA)

Washington Nationals (48-56) at St. Louis Cardinals (53-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.99 ERA)

Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.99 ERA) Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (7-8, 3.44 ERA)

New York Yankees (60-45) at Boston Red Sox (55-47)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

7:15 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (6-8, 3.37 ERA)

Kutter Crawford (6-8, 3.37 ERA) Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (7-5, 3.51 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (52-51) at Arizona Diamondbacks (54-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (4-6, 3.74 ERA)

Brandon Pfaadt (4-6, 3.74 ERA) Pirates Starter: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 2.7 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (43-63) at Los Angeles Angels (45-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.91 ERA)

Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.91 ERA) Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (6-6, 4.67 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (38-66) at San Francisco Giants (50-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

10:35 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 0 ERA)

Hayden Birdsong (0-0, 0 ERA) Rockies Starter: German Márquez (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

