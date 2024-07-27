Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 27 Published 5:24 am Saturday, July 27, 2024

The New York Mets (55-48) and the Atlanta Braves (54-48) will go head to head on Saturday, July 27 at Citi Field, with Tylor Megill getting the ball for the Mets and Spencer Schwellenbach taking the mound for the Braves. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mets, at -120, are the favorites in this contest, while the Braves are underdogs at +100. The over/under for this contest is 8.5. The odds to exceed the over are -105, while the odds are -115 to go under.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -120

Mets -120 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +100

Braves +100 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Schwellenbach (3-5) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

In nine starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in four of them.

Schwellenbach will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 118 home runs.

Atlanta ranks 13th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Braves have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 428 (4.2 per game).

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Braves rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.53) in the majors this season.

Atlanta strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.196 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

