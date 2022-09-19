Terry Lynn Goodin Sr. 66, of Smith, KY passed away on Wednesday September 14, 2022, at the Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born November 15, 1955, to the late Charles and Edith Goodin. Terry loved to hunt and be outdoors. He was a retired coal miner having worked for 27 years and believed in the Pentecostal Faith. He was the best family man and will be missed by all who knew him.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Shelby Helton. His two sisters, Donna Branson and Lucy Goodin, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Goodin.

Those left to cherish his memories are his three loving children, Terry Goodin JR. & wife Lola, Kelly Goodin, and Seth Goodin & wife Courtney. Eight grandchildren, Alyssa Dekam, Chyna Goodin, Amber Goodin, Hunter Goodin, Dusty “Bubby” Brown, Paisley Goodin, Haley Fee, and Conner Fee; Eleven great grandchildren, Oliver Boggs, Wyatt Boggs, Lucas Miller, Ava Lynn Creech, Gauge Helton, Kannon Helton, Kinley Helton, Gunner Helton, Karleigh Helton, Maylyn Risner, and Eli Risner; his three siblings, Gary Goodin, Vicky Goodin Hall, and Kim Goodin. Also, a special niece, Shannon Goodin Pruitt, and the mother of Seth, Marlena Hensley Goodin. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends also survive.

Graveside services will be held on Friday September 16, 2022, at 2PM at the Hensley Cemetery in Smith, KY with the Rev. Spencer Burkhart, and Jonathan Pruitt officiating. Hunter Goodin, Clayton Dekam, Corey Miller, Austin Creech, Jonathan Pruitt, Estes Hensley, and Seth Goodin will serve as pallbearers.

On behalf of the staff of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home we would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to the family during your time of bereavement.