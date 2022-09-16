Lady Dragons claims volleyball wins

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan Lady Dragons claimed two victories in the 13th Region All A Classic and defeated homesteading Lynn Camp.

Harlan won three matches over the Lady Cats, 25-11, 25-19, and 25-17.

Junior Kamryn Blanton had 14 digs to lead the Lady Dragons. Emilee Shaw and Harlee Shaw, both eighth-grader, added 11 and eight digs, respectively.

Kaylee Roark led the Lady Dragons with four kills. Harlee Shaw had two kills and three aces. Halle Cox added two assists.

Chloe Helton led Lynn Camp (0-9) with nine aces and six digs.

The Lady Dragons fell to Knox Central 3-1 (25-11, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23) on Tuesday.

Ella Farley led the team with 21 digs. Ava Nunez followed with 17.

Annie Hoskins had 13 kills, while Carley Thomas added 11.

Hoskins had a pair of blocks. Emma Owens finished with six assists. Kendyll Blanton added five. Thomas had four aces.

Madison Jones powered Knox Central (6-3) with 26 digs, eight aces, and 21 kills.

Harlan downed Middlesboro 2-0 and Pineville 2-1 before falling to Williamsburg 2-0 in the All “A” Classic on Saturday.

Thomas had seven aces, five kills, and five digs in the win over Pineville (25-11, 19-25, 25-9).

Farley had a team-high eight digs. Ava Nunez added seven digs and five aces. Hoskins finished with six blocks.

Campbell Nunez paced Harlan with five aces, and Thomas added three against Middlesboro (25-11, 25-11).

Thomas had five kills. Blanton led the team with three digs. Ava Nunez added three assists.

Owens had 11 digs as the Lady Dragons fell to Williamsburg (25-10, 25-22) in the finals.

Farley and Ava Nunez contributed nine digs each. Campbell Nunez added a pair of assists.