University of Kentucky Recruitment Night is Sept. 21 in Harlan

Area high school students interested in attending the University of Kentucky are encouraged to attend “Recruitment Night” on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Extension Office Depot on River Street in Harlan.

Registration is encouraged by emailing Sheila Key at skey155@yahoo.com or text or call 606-499-4990 or emailing Jeff Phillips at jeff.phillips@harlan.kyschools.us.

This event is sponsored by The University of Kentucky Cumberland Valley East Alumni Club.

It is designed to bring prospective students and their parents or guardians together with the UK

Admissions Counselor assigned to the Harlan and Bell County area. Laura Durham is the recruiter for this area. She will be on hand to share important information on financial aid, scholarships, the admissions process and schedules, honors program, housing applications, and much more.

Sheila Key, the UK Cumberland Valley East Alumni Club President said, “This is a tremendous opportunity for not only our students, but also the parents to gain beneficial information to ease admissions process and to share important deadlines. Laura is an excellent admissions counselor and will play an important role in the application process. We encourage all those planning to attend UK next fall to attend and meet her.”

Key said the event is also designed to assist juniors as they begin the process of selecting their university. Sophomores who are considering UK may attend as well.

There will be a question-and-answer session with Laura, former students, and parents of students. Refreshments and door prizes will be available.