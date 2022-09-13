KSP release names of victims, suspect in triple murder in Paintsville

Kentucky State Police at the Pikeville Post on Monday released the names of the victims, as well as the suspect, in a triple murder that occurred in Johnson County late last week.

The KSP says they received a call on Friday, Sept. 9, regarding a shooting in the Paintsville community of Johnson County.

State Police troopers and investigators responded to the residence on Depot Road, and found the three victims, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. A suspect was identified, and later taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital, due to injuries he suffered in the arrest. WYMT-TV reported he had been shot by troopers.

The three victims have been identified as Paula Wells, 56, of Paintsville, Richard Morman, 56, of Paintsville, and Myrtle Pack, 36, of Paintsville.

As a result of their investigation, Ronnie Pack, 21, of Paintsville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. Pack is currently charged with three counts of Murder and one count of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

The KSP has not said if Ronnie Pack was related to Myrtle Pack, one of the shooting victims.