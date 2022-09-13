Harlan sweeps three games from Barbourville

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Addison Campbell and Harper Carmical each scored 15 points Thursday as Harlan swept three games from visiting Barbourville.

Peyshaunce Wynn tossed in 10 points for the Lady Dragons. Gracie Hensley added five, while SaraKate Fisher had two points. Addison Patton contributed one.

Marleigh Martin led the Lady Tigers with eight points.

Patton fired in 16 points. Harlan won the fifth- and sixth-grade game 35-32.

Shaedyn Crow scored seven for the Lady Dragons. Camille Noe and Jordyn Smith each tallied four points. Chrissy Saylor and Isabella Thacker added two apiece.

Hannah Abner paced Barbourville with 13. Kendall Merrill scored 10.

Harlan rolled to a 25-6 victory in the third- and fourth-grade game as Isabella Lemar poured in 14 points.

Blakley Snelling scored three points for the Lady Dragons. Lillie Carver, Khloe Daniels, Jerrah Phillips, and Cora Vanover added two each.

Harlan was scheduled to play Pineville on Monday and Lynn Camp on Tuesday.

The Lady Dragons will visit Williamsburg on Thursday and entertains Lynn Camp on Saturday.

The fifth-and sixth-grade conference tournament will be held on Sept. 24 at Barbourville.