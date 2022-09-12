Richard Mike Baumgardner, 83

PROSPECT – Sergeant First Class, Richard Mike Baumgardner, (a/k/a Richard M. Bumgardner) 83, died September 06, 2022, at home in Prospect, Maine. Richard (Mike) was surrounded by family and spent his last few days rejoicing in the love both here and in the hereafter. He was born November 23, 1938 in Crummies, of Harlan County, Kentucky, the son of Kyla Vantilla Shackelford Bumgardner and Ernest Paul Bumgardner. After high school, Richard (Mike) joined the US Army which became a twenty-year career for him. This is where he first became known as ‘Mike’ rather than ‘Dickie’. He volunteered and served 42 months in the Vietnam War. He served in the Rangers and later in Special Forces while in Vietnam MACVSOG. A double Purple Heart recipient, Mike was awarded many medals and ribbons for gallantry and valor, including: the Bronze Star, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Accommodation Medal with Valor, National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal with Palm Honors, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Distinguishing Unit Insignia, and the Special Forces/ De Oppresso Liber, Army Accommodation Mandela. Subsequently, Richard (Mike) worked as a postal clerk in the USPS in Bangor, Maine and Hampden EMP&D, before retiring. Surviving, in addition to his wife Susanne (Thibodeau) Baumgardner, are eight children and step children: Corina, Michael and Greg Bumgardner, Norbert and Wolfgang Freund, Amy Labbe, Anna Mathieu, and Emily Knowles. Son Norbert Freund and daughters Amy Labbe, Anna Mathieu and Emily Knowles, shared extensively in his life and shared a deep and abiding love. His grandchildren Izaiah, Violet, Ezra, and Thomas shared life to the fullest with ‘Papaw.’ Bethany and Bailey also enjoyed a long-distance relationship. He was predeceased by both parents, three sisters and a brother, and most recently a daughter, Brenda Bumgardner, and a son, Bernd Freund. He will be long remembered for his leadership, most generous nature, his laughter, and his stories. Relatives and friends are welcome to call 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Hampden-Gilpatrick Chapel of Brookings-Smith, 45 Western Avenue, Hampden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Paul The Apostle Parish, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, 435 S. Main St., Winterport. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Winterport, immediately following the Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to share conversation and refreshments at the Columbian Hall, next door to the church, following the internment. Those wishing to remember Richard/Mike in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Maine Veterans’ Home Bangor, 44 Hogan Road, Bangor, Maine 04401. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.