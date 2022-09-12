Harlan man charged with assault

A man is facing an assault charge after allegedly beating another man in the face, causing injury.

Christopher Blanton, 18, was arrested on Sept. 2 by Harlan City Police.

According to the citation, Harlan City Police received a report concerning an altercation in the Holly Point Apartments area. Dispatch advised that a physical altercation required one man to receive medical attention. Police arrived and made contact with Blanton. Blanton’s hands were covered in blood. Blanton told police he had been in an altercation with another man. Police discovered the man had been taken to a hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

The citation states Blanton informed police the man had tried to poison him and had released a snake in his residence in the Cawood area, where Blanton had been staying. Blanton said the man had driven him to Holly Point Apartments and told him to get out of the vehicle because he was no longer allowed at the man’s residence. Blanton refused to exit the vehicle, and the man slapped him. Blanton then hit the man several times. Alford went to the Harlan ARH Hospital to speak with the man, who had limited ability to speak due to the trauma he had suffered to his face. The man’s face was severely swollen and covered in blood, and his eyes were black.

Blanton was charged with second-degree assault. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Edward Sullivan, 32, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police on Sept. 4. According to the citation, police were called to Hollypoint Apartments at approximately 9:40 p.m. in reference to a domestic situation. Police arrived and observed several people standing outside the apartments. Police made contact with Sullivan and discovered he was severely intoxicated. Sullivan became irate, screaming across the complex and verbally threatening the lives of other individuals. Sullivan was placed into a police cruiser. During further investigation, police made contact with a woman who advised Sullivan had assaulted her when he came into the residence. A witness stated Sullivan had been acting irate toward the woman. It was later discovered Sullivan had also groped another woman in the complex.

Sullivan was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, and third-degree sexual abuse. Sullivan was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond secured by 10 percent.

• Priscilla Cargle, 42, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police on Sept. 8. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, promoting contraband, third-degree terroristic threatening, public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.