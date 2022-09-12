Former Covington city official facing multiple charges

A former administrative manager for the City of Covington Public Works Department has been indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, the indictment was returned against Allison Donaldson, 49, concerning use of credit card information while she served as administrative manager for the Public Works Department from 2005 until 2022.

It alleges starting in February 2020 and continuing until February 2022, Donaldson knowingly defrauded the City of Covington by using employee credit cards, making over $150,000 in purchases for herself and her home. The purchases listed in the indictment include repairs for a Mercedes Benz, Crate & Barrel furniture, and designer counter stools.

The investigation preceding the indictments was conducted by the FBI, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Kenton County Police Department.

Donaldson will appear in Court on Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. If found guilty, she faces up to 20 years on each count of wire fraud and up to two years, running consecutively, on each count of aggravated identity theft. In addition, Donaldson could have judgments entered for restitution and forfeiture of the property attained through the fraud.

However, any sentence following a conviction would be imposed by the Court after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.