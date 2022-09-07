Ms. Reva Early Harper, 88

Ms. Reva Early Harper, age eighty-eight, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Benham, Kentucky, passed away while at the Franciscan Health Hospital in Indianapolis on September 4, 2022. Reva was born on August 3, 1934 in Kayjay, Kentucky, to Coleman and Lila Emory Early. She was a strong, hardworking woman, wife, and mother.

For many years, Reva resided in Benham, Kentucky, where she raised her six children. While living there, she enjoyed volunteering at the Benham Youth Center. She moved to Indianapolis in 1973 where she worked for and retired from General Motors Company. Reva was one of the first women to enter the industrial work force in that area. She was a very gifted seamstress. She loved sewing, quilting, canning, and gardening. Reva also loved animals, especially her dog, Tiny, who brought her years of joy. Of all of her accomplishments, the one she was most proud of was “Mom” and “Grandma”.

Reva is preceded in death by her parents, Coleman and Lila Early; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Jerry Lewis; three grandchildren: Tyce Lewis, Johnny Shawn Rogers, Delilah Foutch; nine siblings: Sondra Bass, Jackie Early, Lee Edward Early, J.C. Early, G.B. Early, David Early; Larry Early, Wilburn Early, Douglas Early; brother-in-law, Melvin Bass, two grandsons-in-law, Jonathan Caldwell and Sam Gaines.

Left to cherish her memory are her five children: Joyce Hensley (Gary) of Cumberland, KY, Johnnie Rogers of Cumberland, KY, Sue Robson (Jim) of Roxboro, NC, Bobby Rogers (Barbara) of Benham, KY, Curtis Rogers of Indianapolis, IN; three sibings: Troy Emerson (Manie) Early of Moorsville, IN, Norman Early (Louann), Wanda Early of Indianapolis, IN; two sisters-in-law, Mamie Early and Regina Early, both of Indianapolis, IN; nine grandchildren: Hollie Green (Shawn), Whitney Creech (Marcus), Bobby Lewis (Danielle), Wayne Lewis (Connie), Wesley Lewis (Shannon), Kelli Gaines, Jason Robson (Polly), Rachel Bongiorno (Travis), Sarah Caldwell; a grandson-in-law, Michael Foutch; twenty-eight great-grandchildren: Jacob (Becca), Savannah, Ethan, Ayden, Scarlett, Jason, Marvel, Bryce, Cole, Caleb, Nathan, Tristan, Emory, Katie, Tyler, Alexis, Samara, Johnna, Ethan, Aaron, Chandra, Shawna, Bailey, Samuel, Zoey, Keegan, Mike, Balin; four great-great grandchildren: Atticus, Brooklyn, Ezra, and Sophia.

Visitation for Ms. Reva will be held at the Tri City Funeral Home on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 3:00-4:30 with the funeral service beginning at 4:30. Brother George Powers will be officiating. Burial will be at the Peaceful Acres Cemetery, Hiram, KY, with family members serving as pallbearers.

Tri City Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harper family.