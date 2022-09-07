Harlan County man charged with assault

A man is facing charges including assault and wanton endangerment after allegedly firing shots resulting in the injury of a woman.

Tyler Howard, 26, of Helton, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the Kentucky State Police.

According to the citation, Pierson responded to a report of a shooting incident on Aug. 30 in the Helton community of Harlan County when a woman called Kentucky State Police and stated she had been shot in the shoulder. At approximately 12:22 p.m. Police arrived on the scene at a location on KY 1780 and made contact with Howard. Howard was read his Miranda rights before questioning. Police asked Howard if he knew anything about the woman being shot in the shoulder. Howard, visibly upset, told police he had fired approximately five to eight rounds from a .22 caliber rifle from his porch in an attempt to shoot a dog. Howard stated while trying to shoot the dog, he accidentally shot a vehicle multiple times, and a round went through a neighbor’s window, wounding the woman.

Howard was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $20,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Ronald C. Williams, 46, of Harlan, was arrested on Aug. 30 by Harlan City Police. Williams was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to or improper signal, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear a seat belt, and operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license. He was additionally served with multiple warrants for failure to appear and non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines. Williams was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

• Katie Lewis, 39, of Cumberland, was arrested on Aug. 30 by Cumberland City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Lewis was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,000 full cash bond.