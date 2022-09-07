Harlan County District Court News

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

District Court

• Kevin W. Bargo, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 14.

• Bobby Freeman, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance(first offense), failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Sept. 13.

• John Cameron Thomas, second-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Roby Bennett, violation of local city ordinance — jury trial scheduled Sept. 13.

• Jerry W. Elliott III, first-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Oct. 10.

• Kenneth Ray Noe, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest — jury trial scheduled Sept. 13.

• Johnathan M. Caldwell, third-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Nov. 15.

• Jacob Lee Potter, 19, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $159.

• Mary Jones Lewis, 66, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

• Matthew Hall, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 15.

• Jenny L. Harris, 51, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on warning.

• Hanna Marie Pace, 19, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Robert Lee Dillman, 48, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Robert Lee Allen, 44, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Richard Farmer, 40, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Penny Madden, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 15.

• Allyson Hunter Khnle, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — continued for arraignment Oct. 10.

• Robert Allen Perkins, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment Oct. 10.

• Billie Sheldon Roberts, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense)  — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 10.

• Jason Callahan, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, $500 or more but under $1,000) — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 10.

• Roger Gibson, 57, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 10.

• Franklin Deleno Shumate III, 38, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Christopher Huff, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Sept. 13.

• Christopher Pennington, 36, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Laura A. Mason, 31, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $708, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Mary Ellen Saylor, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) — jury trial scheduled Sept. 13.

• Albert Phillips, 68, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $171.

• Isabelle M. Risner, 44, speeding (15  miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $163.

• Paul Marion Bryant, 32, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $163.

• Paige Baker, 20, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

• Wesley E. Kinder, 28, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $163.

• Billy M. Griffin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 15.

• Houston Carter Fugate, speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense) — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 7.

• Christopher Clay Yount, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• Kimberly D. Wilson, possession of marijuana, four counts of buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 7.

• Vernie J. Shell, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), resisting arrest — jury trial scheduled Oct. 4.

• Sierra Wynn, 27, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Allen Fultz, 63, driving a motor vehicle under the influence — pleaded guilty, fined $758 and sentenced to driving school.

• Elmer Middleton, 59, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 24.

• Darren Randall Fuson, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment Oct. 10.

• Shawn Brock, second-degree cruelty to animals — jury trial scheduled Oct. 4.

• Shawn Smith, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 7.

• Sarah Blevins, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• Sarah Blevins, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not operating on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — jury trial scheduled Nov 1.

• Sarah Blevins, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, display of illegal/altered registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• Samantha Roberts, 41, fourth-degree assault (child abuse) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled March 7, 2023.

• Samuel Creech, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled Nov. 15.

• Timothy Blanton, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Sept. 13.

• Jeremiah J. North, resisting arrest, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

Jeremy D. Franks, 43, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, reckless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender, failure to give or improper signal, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Jamie Ray Brackett, 36, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

William C. Trosper, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Sept. 13.

• Donna Sue Sexton, 57, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Rachel L. Gross, 26, failure to give or improper signal, obstructed vision and /or no windshield — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• David Jason Wynn, 42, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), giving officer false identifying information — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Cameron Lillian Caldwell, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — jury trial scheduled Sept. 13.

• Harry Lee Shuler, 24, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Patricia Greer, 63, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — dismissed on proof.

• Clarence Grubbs, 44, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Shawn P. Carroll, first-degree criminal trespassing — jury trial scheduled Oct. 4.

• Jessica G. Thomas, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense). — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.

• Alex Zachary Mills, 22, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Erica R. Burgan, 27, first-degree promoting contraband — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Scotty Ray Johnson, 36, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Matthew Shell, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 10.

