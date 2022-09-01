Former KSP lieutenant convicted in weapons case

A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been convicted by a federal jury at U.S. District Court here for his role in a conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to the KSP.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown, in evidence presented at his trial, conspired with John Goble, 68, the former coroner of Scott County, and KSP armorer, Mitch Harris, to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police, including 19 shotguns and two M1A rifles in 2016.

Goble previously pleaded guilty in a related conspiracy between the same individuals, to misappropriate 187 cases of KSP ammunition, valued at approximately $40,000, which was stored in the basement of Goble’s office.

Crawford and Goble were indicted federally in March 2021, following an investigation by the FBI and KSP.

Crawford is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13. He faces up five years in prison and a maximum of a $250,000 fine.

Goble’s sentencing, scheduled for last month, has been postponed until Sept. 23. His maximum sentence is also five years in prison and a $250,000 fine as well as three years of supervised release and restitution.