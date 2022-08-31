Bennett scores 19 as Black Mountain defeats Pineville

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Maddie Bennett poured in 19 points on Monday to lead Black Mountain over visiting Pineville 40-34 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Aubrey Madden scored 10 points for Black Mountain. Brianna Vick followed with six. Vanessa Griffith tossed in three while Jayla Dillman added two.

Madison Johnson led Pineville with 16 points. Kam Evans has seven while Haleigh Carnes scored six. Maddy Smith contributed four. Addison Arnett had one.

Vanessa Griffith fired in 16 points as the Tigerettes won the fifth- and sixth-grade game 38-16.

Black Mountain also got nine points from Kelsie Middleton, five from Gracie Youngs and four points from Mylee Botts. Bailey Burkhart and Anessa Carroll each added two points.

The Tigerettes won 10-2 in the third- and fourth-grade contest.