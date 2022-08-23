Harlan man faces charges including assault, child abuse

A Harlan man is facing multiple charges, including abuse of a child 12 or under, assault, and strangulation after allegedly hitting two women and a 1.5-year-old child.

Jordan Howard, 20, was arrested Aug. 13th by the Harlan City Police.

According to the arrest citations, Harlan City Police received a call from a female stating Howard had assaulted her. The woman advised the police she was in the Dressen community and wished to speak with a police officer. Officers soon responded to the call. The woman told the officers Howard had choked her and beat her head against a wall. The woman had marks on her neck and head. She advised Howard was located in a Hollypoint Apartments residence at that time. The woman also told police Howard was on a substance and had assaulted another woman and a 1.5-year-old child, who he punched in the face.

The citations state the officers responded to the Hollypoint Apartments residence, knocked on the door, and announced they were there. The door opened, and the officers observed Howard pointing a handgun at Alford’s head. A female was standing behind Howard, holding a child. Alford grabbed Howard’s arm, knocked the gun out of his hand, and restrained him. Powell retrieved the .38 caliber handgun.

The citations also state the female in the residence with Howard said Howard had choked her, hitting her with his fists and the handgun. She additionally told police Howard had hit the child. She stated when she attempted to leave, Howard slammed the door and told her she was not going anywhere. Police searched Howard and located two whole and one partial green rectangle pills believed to be Xanax and two oblong white pills believed to be gabapentin in his possession.

Howard was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, falsely reporting an incident, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, falsely reporting an incident, and prescription controlled substance not in a proper container. Howard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $26,500.