Harlan County Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses

• Hillary Ty Saylor, 58, of Baxter, to Christopher Lee Creech, 39, of Cumberland.

• Skyler Paige Cooper, 25, of Harlan, to James Cody Grant Hansel, 29, of Harlan.

• Kayla Michelle Stewart, 28, of Evarts, to Derrick Lee Miller, 29, of Evarts.

• Tara Mae Elswicks, 27, of Kenvir, to John Wayne Cloud, 22, of Evarts.

• Sheena Miracle Buchanan, 41, of Totz, to Jonathan Anthony Shasne Johnson, 27, of Totz.

• Desta Michelle Deaton, 49, of Harlan, to Jack Robert Hensley, 48, of Harlan.

• Ariel Breanna Henry, 29, of Cumberland, to Jimmy Ray Anderson, 40, of Cumberland.

• Olivia Rose Dixon, 23, of Evarts, to Nicholas Aaron Jarvis, 24, of Evarts.

• Ashanti Summer Rowe, 18, of Harlan, to Erik Zachariah Saylor, 19, of Harlan.

Civil Lawsuits

• Diamond Simone Samuels vs. David Witherspoon — dissolution of marriage.

• Synchrony Bank vs. Erica L. Trammell —credit card debt collection.

• Courtney Huebner vs. Benjamin Huebner — dissolution of marriage.

• Bianca Makala Lawson vs. James David Lawson — dissolution of marriage.

• Y-12 Federal Credit Union vs. Lesley Ward, et al. — registration of foreign judgment.

• Tammy Renee McKnight vs. Roger Wayne McKnight — dissolution of marriage.

• Susan Stewart vs. Michael Stewart — dissolution of marriage.

• Teresa Smith vs. K-VA-T Food Stores, Incorporation — premises liability.

• Cheryl Collins vs. Daniel Collins — automobile dispute.

• Royce Wynn Jr. vs. Savah E. Vaughn — dissolution of marriage.

• Bryan Bailey vs. 3M Company, et al. — product liability.

• Republic Finance, LLC, vs. LaBrawn Holman — contract dispute.

District Court

• Angelia Mae Elliott-Honican, 55, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) —pleaded guilty, fined $138.

• Charles Caldwell, 68, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) —pleaded guilty, fined $138.

• Brian S. Collier, 53, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) —pleaded guilty, fined $138.

• Jeremiah North, two counts of second-degree burglary — status hearing scheduled Oct. 18.

• Jeremiah J. North, resisting arrest, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• James Bailey, alcohol intoxication in a public place — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Joanne Rodriguez, 42, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Jimmy Bailey, alcohol intoxication in a public place — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• John Cameron Thomas, second-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Robert Pace, 32, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, failure to give or improper signal — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 31, 2023.

• Amanda Mills, 45, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Roger Dale Bennett 23, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Kassady Marie Mulkey, 21, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Nicholas Conner Shackleford, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Paul Rouse, 31, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana — waived to grand jury (bond set at $35,000 at 10 percent).

• Ralph Morgan, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.

• Brandon Riddle, 35, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements: vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Isaac Mitchell, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.

• Autumn Robbins, 37, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), controlled substance prescription not in original container (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Autumn R. Robbins, 37, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), resisting arrest — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Lucas Blevins, 35, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card,third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $708, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Lucas B. Blevins, 35, no operator’s/moped license, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended — dismissed, complaining witness not present for hearing.

• George Johnson, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.

• Aaron Dylan Robinson, 21, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $633.

• Phillip Sizemore, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Brian Keith Rose, 54, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Jessica G. Thomas, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense). — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.

• Roy Wesley Allen, 48, first-degree assault — waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

• Homer D. Blevins, 81, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — dismissed, officer not present for hearing.

• Roger Gibson, 57, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 10.

• Roger Gibson, 57, attempted second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 10. • Jeffrey W. Guthrie, 47, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, residents not to use license of other state, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Willard Smith, 37, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.