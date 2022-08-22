Jimmy Wayne Furgerson, 74, of Bean Station Tn, formerly of Everts Kentucky passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home with his Family by his side. Born July 12, 1948, in Harlan County Kentucky. He lived in Bean Station for 22 years and drove a tractor trailer. He was a former coal-miner.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Olene Furgerson, bothers; James and Billy Furgerson,

Sister; Louise Furgerson, Mother and Father-in-law Bob and Linda Brock, Sister’s in Law Derevia Blair and Mary Lou Furgerson.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years Christina (Chris) Furgerson, Two daughters; Ashley (Josh) Denton, Harristown TN, Jesssica Reed and Portner Christopher Baker, Bean Statio , TN.

Bonus daughters Jamie & Travis Thompson Morristown, TN. Betty Fuson, Bean Station, TN. Siblings; Tommy & Chris Furgerson, Judy and Rick Shelton, Carolyn Howard and Partner Kelly Trooper all of Everts Kentucky, Roger Furgerson of Morristown, TN. Sister-in-Law Teresa & Robert Caudill of Holmes Mill Kentucky and Brother in Law, Rev Mike Blair also of Holmes Mill, Kentucky.

Surviving is granddaughter Natalie (Boog) Denton of Morristown, TN whom he loved with all his heart along with his Bonus grandkids Addison & ALyciana Thompson and Ameerah Dailey all of Morristown, TN. He had several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew Billy Wayne and Veronica Fergerson whom he adored very much. He also had two Furry friends that miss him very much ACe & Max Furgerson and his two birds, Nekko and Skittles.

Jimmy always looked forward to his poker nights with his buddies even in his last days. He also loved fishing and driving a truck up until April 2022. He was not ready to give up all the things he enjoyed and people he loved. He fought up until the last breath he took. He didn’t want to leave his family. He will be cremated so he can remain at home with his wife that he loved very much. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their services.

Services Entrusted to Dockery – Senter Funeral Home, Morristown, Tennessee.