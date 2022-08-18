Lynch woman arrested for trespassing, indecent exposure at local hotel

A Lynch woman is facing charges including indecent exposure after allegedly wandering around a local hotel naked.

Mary Cornett, 49, was arrested last Thursday by Harlan City Police.

According to the arrest citation, police responded to an area hotel in reference to Cornett. She had trespassed at the hotel previously, and once released from jail went back to the hotel and gained entry into a room and used the facilities while not having a reservation or a room rented.

Cornett was observed roaming around the facility with no clothes on while patrons were checking in and out of the hotel. When police arrived, Cornett was located in a bathroom without clothes on. The hotel staff recovered her clothing, and Cornett was told to get dressed. She was then arrested.

Cornett was charged with second-degree indecent exposure, theft of services and third-degree criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Stanley Fee, 43, of Gulston, was arrested on Aug. 12th. He was charged with probation violation (for technical violation) and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Terry Smith, 46, of Wallins, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s office on Aug. 9th. She was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, careless driving, and reckless driving. She was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

• Mason Farley, 18, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Aug. 9th. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication by a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property under $10,000, destruction of VIN number, and theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.