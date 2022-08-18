Harlan routs Page as Carmical pours in 22

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Harper Ann Carmical scored 22 points as the Harlan Lady Dragons defeated visiting Page 80-21 in seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball action on Wednesday.

SaraKate Fisher and Gracie Hensley each added 12 points each for the 2-1 Lady Dragons.

Harlan also got eighth points from Addison Campbell and seven points apiece from Addyson Patton and Payshaunce Wynn. Jordyn Smith scored six while Breslyn Harmon tossed in four. Shealyn Brackett added two points.

No scoring was available for Page School.

Harlan won 30-9 in the 5th and 6th-grade games.

Patton powered the 2-1 Lady Dragons with 10 points. Smith followed with eight. Talean Manning tossed in six, and Bailey Williams added two.

The Lady Dragons have had two games canceled. Home against Lynn Camp and at Middlesboro. Both games will be rescheduled at a later date.

Harlan traveled to Barbourville on Monday.

The Lady Dragons will visit Pineville on Thursday and Madison Central on Saturday.