Harlan County man perishes in single vehicle wreck

Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

An Evarts man died as a result of a single vehicle incident last Tuesday.

David Smith, 74, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to a news release, at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a single vehicle collision on KY 38 in the Ages Community. Kentucky State Police Troopers responded to the scene and began an investigation. The initial investigation indicates Smith was operating a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck on KY 38 when he left the road and hit a ditch. Smith was partially ejected from the vehicle when the truck overturned. Harlan County Coroner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced Smith deceased. Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Lifeguard Ambulance and the Harlan County Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.

The collision is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

More News

Harlan County Courthouse News

Kentucky continues have the nation’s highest rate of new Covid-19 cases, even though case numbers dropped 7.9% last week

New cattle disease in Kentucky

Beshear displeased with response from FEMA

Print Article