Noah returns to Harlan County High School
Published 2:30 pm Thursday, August 4, 2022
BY PAUL LUNSFORD
Contributing Writer
After a summer of basketball at North Laurel High School and even an appearance on ESPN recently, Trent Noah has re-enrolled at Harlan County High School.
The junior, who has started three seasons with the Black Bears, left HC on June 10.
Noah led the Black Bears (19-11) in scoring the past two seasons (20.2 points per game in 2021 and 28.1 PPG in 2022).
He also scored 1,719 career points in three years and has pulled down 697 rebounds. Noah is 45 points away from breaking the school record for points scored.
He was named to the Lexington Herald-Leader Second-Team All-State Basketball Team, as well as a selected to the Courier-Journal All-State Team Second-Team.
North Laurel is ranked first in the 13th Region for the 2022/23 season, but with the return of Noah, along with Maddox Huff, Jonah Swanner, Daniel Carmical and the rest of the Black Bears, Harlan County could make at run for the 13th Region Championship under first-year coach Kyle Jones.