Noah returns to Harlan County High School

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

After a summer of basketball at North Laurel High School and even an appearance on ESPN recently, Trent Noah has re-enrolled at Harlan County High School.

The junior, who has started three seasons with the Black Bears, left HC on June 10.

Noah led the Black Bears (19-11) in scoring the past two seasons (20.2 points per game in 2021 and 28.1 PPG in 2022).

He also scored 1,719 career points in three years and has pulled down 697 rebounds. Noah is 45 points away from breaking the school record for points scored.

He was named to the Lexington Herald-Leader Second-Team All-State Basketball Team, as well as a selected to the Courier-Journal All-State Team Second-Team.