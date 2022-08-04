Kentucky State Police investigates murder in Harlan County

Kentucky State Police have charged two men with murder following an investigation of a shooting in Cumberland.

Dylan Blair, 31, and Mark Bowling, 50, both of Cumberland, were arrested by Kentucky State Police on Thursday.

According to news release, Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, received a 911 call on Wednesday at 10:50 p.m. of shots fired on Babs Arbor in Cumberland. KSP Troopers and Cumberland City Police Department officers responded to the scene. Once on the scene, police located Brandon Saylor, 36. Saylor had been shot one time in the back. Deputy Coroner Jim Rich arrived on the scene and pronounced Saylor deceased. KSP detectives were requested and dispatched to the scene. Troopers canvased the area for witnesses and evidence, collecting evidence which led to the arrests of Bowling and Blair.

Blair and Bowling were each charged with murder and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on $100,000 full cash bonds.

The case is under investigation by KSP Det. Rodney Sturgill.