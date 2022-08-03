Harlan County Schools discusses Boys and Girls Club

The Harlan County Schools Board of Education held their regular meeting for July recently, discussing multiple topics including the addition of a Boys and Girls Club at Black Mountain Elementary.

Superintendent Brent Roark gave his report to the board after the meeting was called to order by Chairman Gary Farmer.

Roark advised the panel the school district will soon have a Boys and Girls Club.

“We’re finally getting a Boys and Girls Club,” Roark said. “There’s always been the Harlan Boys and Girls Club. There’s now going to be the Black Mountain Boys and Girls Club, and it’s hosted at Black Mountain Elementary School.”

Roark explained it has taken some time to get the Black Mountain Boys and Girls Club up and running.

“It’s a long process,” Roark said. “What they’re doing it through is called a 21st Century Grant. We were turned down for it a couple of times. But, working with the Boys and Girls Club – they’re really the ones who have been pushing it – we will have that Boys and Girls Club open at Black Mountain every day.”

Roark explained the Black Mountain Boys and Girls Club will have extended academic programs available until 5:30 p.m.

“They’ll have transportation and meals for those kids,” Roark said.

Roark said the Black Mountain Boys and Girls Club will be a good opportunity for the students who live in the Cloverfork area.

“A lot of the staffing will be done by our own teachers there at the school,” Roark said. “It’s a really awesome thing that’s been a long time coming.”

Roark also updated the panel on the district’s upcoming police department.

“We’re moving forward on that,” Roark said.

Roark mentioned there are multiple positions to be filled for the district’s police unit.

In other board activity:

• The board approved a resolution granting up to 8 days of absences due to Covid-19 for classified and certified employees;

• The board approved the Superintendent’s evaluation for 2021-2022.