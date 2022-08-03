Girls middle, grade-school basketball panorama’s set
Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022
BY PAUL LUNSFORD
Contributing Writer
August means girls middle school and grade school basketball begins.
The county panorama’s are scheduled this weekend at Harlan County High School.
On Friday, the grade-school scrimmages will be held:
5 p.m. — Black Mountain vs. James A. Cawood;
6 p.m. — Rosspoint vs. Wallins;
7 p.m. — Cawood vs. Cumberland;
8 p.m. — Evarts vs. James A. Cawood.
On Saturday, the middle-school panorama is slated.
10 a.m. — Cumberland vs. Rosspoint;
11 a.m. — Black Mountain vs. Cawood;
Noon– Evarts vs. Wallins;
1 p.m. — James A. Cawood vs. Rosspoint.
Each game will consist of two 15-minute quarters with a running clock. The clock will only stop during the last two minutes of the second quarter.
Also, each game includes six-minute warm-ups, an eight-minute halftime and five timeouts.
The regular season will begin the week of Aug. 8th.