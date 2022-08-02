Harlan County hopes to return to playoffs

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

A team with some speed at the running back position and a veteran quarterback, the Harlan County Black Bears are hoping to return to the playoffs in 2022.

The Black Bears could have some home-field advantage with six home games this season.

Junior QB Ethan Rhymer returns for his second season. Rhymer passed for 422 yards last year on 18 of 37. He threw six touchdowns and had six interceptions.

Juniors Josh Sergent and Thomas Jordan will be counting on to carry the lead at running back this year.

Jordan rushed for 292 yards in 2021 while Sergent gained 209 yards.

The two must replace graduates Demarco Hopkins and Adam Carr.

In 2021, the Black Bears missed the playoffs for the first time in school history.

Amos McCreary is returning for his second season at HCHS.

The Bears finished the 2021 campaign with a 2-8 record, earning wins over South Laurel and Pike Central.

Harlan County will open the 2022 season at home against the South Laurel Cardinals and new coach Allen Mitchell on Aug. 19 in the annual First Priority Bowl.

The Black Bears (2-0) have never lost to South Laurel in football.

The Cardinals (1-10) also missed the playoffs last season.

HCHS Football Schedule

Aug. 19 – South Laurel

Aug. 26 – Hazard

Sept. 2 – at Whitley County

Sept. 9 – at Knox Central

Sept. 16 – Pike Central

Sept. 23 – Clay County

Sept. 30 – at Letcher Central

Oct. 7 – OPEN

Oct. 14 – Johnson Central

Oct. 21 – at Perry Central

Oct. 28 – Bell County