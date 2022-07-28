UK’s Blair Green and CJ Fredrick pushed each other through rehab last season

If guard CJ Fredrick is healthy, Kentucky coaches know he can space the court and is a crafty scorer who not only can hit a 3-point shot but also runners and other shots.

Fredrick missed last season with a hamstring injury after transferring from Iowa. His girlfriend, UK women’s basketball player Blair Green, also missed her season after a preseason Achilles’ tendon injury.

Green said the two helped each other during rehab to get back to where they are ready to play this season.

“He got injured a week after my surgery. He was my partner and was such a great encourager and motivator,” Green said. “His mindset is always relentless.

“It was really good to have somebody like him go through all that with me and hopefully I was good for him.”

She said they would “celebrate” their small victories daily during rehab and also see how far they could push each other.

“It was constant communication and motivation with him,” Green said. “He helped me so much.”

Green is also a 3-point threat and creates space for her teammates like Fredrick hopefully will do for John Calipari’s team.

So who is the better shooter?

“I am not going to out CJ,” she laughed and said. “I don’t know if we should really get into that. He can shoot the lights out but it is back and forth (on who is the better shooter). All I will say is that he can shoot the ball but so can I. I will just leave it at that.”