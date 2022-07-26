Harlan County Pee-Wee football sign-ups set

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Pee-Wee Football sign-up schedule will be held Saturday and Aug. 6 from 10 a m. To noon at Huff Park;

Fourth- and fifth-grade will be full contact. You must be enrolled in Harlan County Schools for this age group and must have an up-to-date sports physical. The participation fee is $50, payable at sign up.

Second- and third-grade will go by Pee-Wee rules as in the past. Any student in these grades may play and have an up-to-date sports physical. Participation fee is $50, payable at sign up.

Grades K-first is flag football. Any student in these grades may play. A sports physical is not required for Flag Football. Participation fee is $40, payable at sign up.

Cheerleading is grades K-fourth. Any student in these grades may sign up. A physical is not required for cheerleading. Participation fee is $50, payable at sign up.