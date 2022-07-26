Harlan County Courthouse News

Small Claims Court

• Appalachian Hospitality Group, LLC, vs. Samantha Cox.

• Gill Smith vs. David Creech.

• Luster Noe, et al., vs. Larry Fields, et al.

• LVNL Funding, LLC, vs. Nikki Madden.

District Court

• Samantha Cox, possession of marijuana — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• John Lee, 64, no brake lights, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• John Lee, 64, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, careless driving — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Jodi Halcomb, 54, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — dismissed.

• Austin Cain, 33, expired or no registration plate, expired or other state registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 26.

• Victoria Sullivan, 33, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Kennedy Day, 31, of Cumberland, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 26.

• Kelly Tackett, 27, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 11, 2023.

• Stephanie Hale, 49, alcohol intoxication in a public place — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Dalton Hunter Johnson, 23, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Dalton Hunter Johnson, 23, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $658 ($450 suspended); other charges, dismissed.

• Sherman Griffith, 56, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined$183.

• Kenneth B. Day, 31, of Cumberland, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 26.

• Kelly Tackett 27, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on warning.

• Austin Parker Cain, 33, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 26.

• Brenda Michelle Owens, 36, careless driving — amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Anthony Jamel Carr, 31, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of marijuana, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — dismissed, officer not present for hearing.

• Jimmy Griffey, 61, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Jimmy W. Griffey, 61, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Aaron Allen Huff, 27, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first-degree indecent exposure (first offense) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $243; other charge, dismissed.

• Devin T. Shepherd, 31, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief (residential rental property) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

• Timothy Shane Smith, 35, theft/receipt of stolen credit/debt card, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card (under $500 within six months) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Joshua Turner, 24, of Loyall, third-degree terroristic threatening — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months, no contact with victim).

• Bill Witt, 32, of Loyall, speeding (11 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, registration and title requirements: vehicle not operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first five charges, pleaded guilty, fined $258; other charges, dismissed.

• Jerry Glen Joseph, license plate not illuminated, inadequate silencer (muffler), improper equipment, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled March 28.

• Jennifer Sue Davis, 28, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Michael Hagle, 44, violence of local city ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 26.

• Francine Moore, 52, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — dismissed on proof.

• Robert Pace, 32, license to be in possession, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to give or improper signal — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 20 days in jail; other charges, dismissed.

• Robert Pace, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more but under $1,000,000), giving officer false identifying information — waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).

• Randell W. Nolan, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Dexter Q. Davidson, 63, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Theresa Lyons, 52, second-degree attempted burglary — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 11.

• Condra Sue Crabtree, 63, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Margaret E. Early, 52, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $908, operator’s license suspended 12 months and sentenced to seven days in jail and driving school.