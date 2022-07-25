Mr. Jerry Wayne Hensley, Sr., 76

Mr. Jerry Wayne Hensley, Sr., Indianapolis, passed away on the early evening of Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was 76. Jerry was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, a son of the late Dewitt Hensley and Luda (Hensley) Shope.

Jerry was employed as a mule driver with General Motors and retired after 28 years of service. In his past time, Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting and collecting old coins. He liked eagles and also took great pride in raising his rose garden every year. He had been a member of the Pentecostal Bread of Life Church for 17 years.

Jerry is survived by his former spouse, Barbara Hensley; his son, Jerry W. Hensley, Jr.; his brother Frank Shope; his very special uncle, Olin Hensley; his cousin, Milton Smith as well as his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in passing by his grandparents who reared him, Rev. George and Clara Hensley; his sister, Pamela Golick; a special uncle, Lonnie Hensley; his uncles, Baylor Hensley and Tommy Smith and his aunt Mary Smith.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 29, 2022 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Greenwood, with Pastor Boyd Warren and Pastor Milton Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.