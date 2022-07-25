Lectie Annette Middleton Bowling, passed away July 21, 2022 @ Good Samaritan Hospital, Lexington, Ky. She was born in Harlan, Kentucky on April 4th, 1964. She is survived by her husband of 23 years Fredrick Bowling of Corbin, Ky. Her beloved brother-n-sister in law ; Bob & Grace of Ohio. Two Sisters: Teresa/Velma and two brothers: Wayne/Bailey. She was active in her church. She was a homemaker. She loved to cook; making Fred’s favorite desserts. Hobbies: Enjoyed crocheting hats, scarfs, and the beautiful rocking chair throw blanket she made. She loved her needlepoint work. Annette loved to travel with her husband. She loved going to The Bahamas, Aruba, Hawaii, Cancun, Mexico, Las Vegas and many other places. One of her favorite was The Bahamas. We give a thank you to her nieces: Aurea, Danielle, Marcella, Amber, and Erica. Nephews: Marvin, Jason, Che’ and Chad, James & John. Thank you to many other family and friends who cared & loved her in life. A Special Thank You to her Niece, Nicole and Kevin for their support. She had a big heart that loved and cared deeply for everyone. Cremations was choose and arrangements for a service will be made to spread her ashes in the family Middleton Cemetery. Thank you to the nurses in Good Samaritan Hospital. Lectie “Annette Middleton” Bowling 04/07/1964-