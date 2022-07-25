Evarts man charged with strangulation, imprisonment

An Evarts man is facing charges including strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, and assault after allegedly locking another person in a garage and physically assaulting them.

David Michael Owens, 41, was arrested on Tuesday, July 19, by the Kentucky State Police.

According to the citation, Burton responded to an assault complaint in the Closplint community. He arrived on the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. and spoke with a pair of witnesses. The witnesses advised Troopers that Owens physically assaulted an individual with a pipe. Owens left the scene before police arrived. Owens was located after an extensive search of the area. He was found in the woods near Childs Creek. Statements made by the alleged victim and witnesses stated Owens locked the person in a garage and would enter the garage and assault the person with a pipe and with his hands and feet. During the assault, Owens wrapped his hands around the individual’s throat, restricting normal breathing.

The citation states after the assault, Owens took the individual into a house with a woman and told them they were not to call the police, threatening them with harm if they did not do as he said. At one point, the woman ran out of the back of the house and contacted a neighbor to call 911.

Owens was charged with first-degree strangulation, first-and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree assault. He is lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Tina Britt, 50, of Harlan, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Thursday by the Loyall City Police Department. She was indicted for 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and persistent felony offender I. Britt is lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond.

• Chad Nolan, 29, of Evarts, was served with an indictment warrant on July 20. He was indicted for 1st- 2nd- and 3rd-degree trafficking of a controlled substance. Nolan is lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

• David Hatfield, 46, of Cumberland, was arrested on July 19 by the Cumberland City Police Department. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, and violation of conditions of release. He is lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

• Melody Turner, 32, of Loyall, was arrested by the Evarts City Police Department on July 18. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Turner was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond.