Louisville judge extends injunction on Kentucky abortion ‘trigger law’

A Jefferson County Circuit Court judge has extended a temporary restraining order against Kentucky’s “trigger law” regarding abortion – meaning that for now abortion services may continue in the commonwealth.

Judge Mitch Perry extended his injunction against the Human Life Protection Act that he initially issued on June 30th.

The legislation – passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2019 – bars abortion services except during dire medical emergencies. The law hit the books the second that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24th.

The ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood filed suit on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Louisville and EMW Women’s Surgical Center. Both medical centers, located in Louisville, were the only two locations still offering abortion services in Kentucky before the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron initially appealed the injunction all the way to the Kentucky Supreme Court had his request for it to be overturned denied.

This is a developing story.