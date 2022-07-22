Evarts considers updating water ordinance

The city of Evarts discussed the possibility of changing the cutoff date for customers who are late on their water bill during a recent meeting.

According to Evarts City Clerk Kristi Lamb, the council is considering amending the city’s water ordinance.

“They discussed changing or amending the current water ordinance in regard to the cut off dates,” Lamb explained. “We’re going to bring that back to the table next month.” Lamb explained the city’s current water ordinance states all bills are due on the 10th of each month. If a customer is over 60 days overdue, the customer is subject to disconnect on the 15th of that month. The council is considering changing the cutoff date to the 11th day of the month.

Lamb pointed out should the council decide to amend the ordinance, the city will take measures to guarantee customers are notified of the change prior to the new policy taking effect.

“Customers will have ample opportunity to know this is coming, if it happens,” Lamb said.

The council did not take any action on the water ordinance at this time, tabling the issue for further discussion at a later meeting.

The council also discussed a memorandum of understanding the city received from the Harlan County School Board of Education concerning Evarts City Police officers serving as school resource officers (SRO).

“Apparently, the board has to hire some police officers,” Lamb said. “So, the council discussed the memorandum the board had given to Evarts City Police Chief Owen Noe.”

Following some discussion, council member Ernie Woodard made a motion to not go forward with the memorandum of understanding and not permit Evarts City Police Officers to work for the school district as an SRO while employed by the city of Evarts. The motion was seconded by council member Jasin Stallard.

The council then passed the motion with no objections.

In other council activity:

The council approved the financial report.

The minutes for the previous meeting were approved.

The council approved reports from the city’s department heads.