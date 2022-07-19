Harlan County Courthouse News

Civil Lawsuits

• Lisa A. Hurst vs. Robert Peace — child support.

• Joyce Kelly vs. Walter Kelly — dissolution of marriage.

• Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Marshall Ward — credit card debt collection.

• Floyd Edward Taylor vs. Josie A. Taylor — dissolution of marriage.

• Brittany D. Williams vs. Shawn D. Williams — child support and medical insurance.

• Judy Napier vs. Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company — automobile dispute.

• Hearthside Bank vs. Robin Gayle Reed, et al. — foreclosure.

• Shila N. Taylor vs. Daniel Taylor — child support and medical insurance.

• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Regina May Linder, et al. — foreclosure.

• LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Vanessa Cox — credit card debt collection.

• Dennis Bray vs. Emily Cheek — dissolution of marriage.

• Maria Day vs. Amy L. Wynn — child support and medical insurance.

• Amy Wiles vs. Christopher Wiles — dissolution of marriage.

District Court

• Harold W. Johnson, 46, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, fined $243.

• Houston C. Fugate, 31, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Houston Carter Fugate, 31, speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Gary Turner, third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree terroristic threatening jury trial scheduled Sept. 13.

• Michelle Boring, 43, seven counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, three counts of theft by deception — waived to grand jury.

• Luther Jerome Cottrell, 41, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 11, 2023.

• Clarence Curtis, 37, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — waived to grand jury.

• Eddie Delph, 56, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $208 on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

• Marlena Danielle Lewis, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Edward Brown, 63, third-degree criminal mischief — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 19.

• Sarah Blevins, 34, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• John David Hall, 58, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury.

• William Hendrix, 39, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 26.

• Kara Hickman, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), license to be in possession, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) jury trial scheduled Aug. 16.

• Bobby R. Foley, 35, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Stephanie Holbrook, 25, improper equipment, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 12.

• Timothy Engle, 51, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Ronald North, 66, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $182; other charges, dismissed.

• Sheliah Raleigh, 73, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Mary Ellen Saylor, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) — jury trial scheduled Sept. 13.

• Jonah Stanley, 26, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Terri Elizabeth Griffey, 40, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Krystal Hope Ward, 32, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile telephone, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Julia Katherine Collins, 54, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), permitting operation of motor vehicle with improper registration, registration and title requirements: vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, display/possession of cancelled/fictitious operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Cathy Sue Hollard, 40, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana, but/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to issue insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, improper or no windshield — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 19.

• Bruce Lee Burgan, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $678 ($450 suspended) on the first three charges, other charges, dismissed.

• Cassandra Leeann Ross, 28, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, display of illegal/altered registration plate, improper display of registration plate — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 19.