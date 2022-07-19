Green Dragons slated to kick-off season against Berea

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan is slated to kick-off the 2022 high school football season Aug. 19 as Berea comes to town.

The game will be the First Priority Bowl scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Harlan fell to the Pirates 29-8 in Berea last season.

Eric Perry will begin his fourth season as the Green Dragons’ coach.

Perry welcomes back assistant coaches Joe Bill Baker and Chris Thompson, as well as Perry’s brother, Jerry Perry, and former Harlan County graduate Tyler Stewart.

The Dragons must replace Cade Middleton at quarterback and Evan Browning at receiver.

Harlan (4-7) will be returning eight starters on offense and eight on defense.

The Green Dragons currently have 29 players on the roster.

Among the starters returning will be seniors Jaden Ward, Will Austin, Dylan Middleton and Robert Sanford. Juniors: Noah Kirby, Tristan Childers, Donovan Montanaro and Tayquan VIck, as well as sophomores Matthew Nunuz, Peyton Thompson, Hunter Clem and Darius Akal.

The Green Dragons will play host to Lexington Sayre (Sept. 23), Lynn Camp (Oct. 14) and Pineville (Oct. 21).

Coach Perry is hoping to find one other game, either Sept. 9 or Sept. 30.

Harlan will play in the Pike County Bowl Aug. 26 against the East Ridge Warriors. The game will be played at Belfry High School.

The Dragons have road games at Unaka, Tenn. (Sept. 2), Middlesboro (Sept. 16), Williamsburg (Oct. 7) and Leslie County (Oct. 28).

Harlan has two scrimmages scheduled. The Dragons will visit Lake Way Christian (Tenn.) in Morristown on Aug. 5. Harlan plays at home on Aug. 12 against Twin Springs (Va.).

The Dragons are competing in Class A, District 8 with Williamsburg, Pineville and Lynn Camp.

Harlan Football Schedule

Aug. 19 – Berea

Aug. 26- East Ridge (at Belfry)

Sept. 2 – at Unaka (Tenn.)

Sept. 9 – Open

Sept. 16 – at Middlesboro

Sept. 23 – Lex. Sayre

Sept. 30 – Open

Oct. 7 – at Williamsburg

Oct. 14 – Lynn Camp

Oct. 21 – Pineville

Oct. 28 – at Leslie County