Marilyn Noe Troutman passed away July 7th at the Hosparus inpatient unit at Norton Pavilion in Louisville, Ky.

Marilyn was born and raised in Wallins Creek, Ky. She was a Wallins Creek High School graduate as well as graduate of Cumberland University. Marilyn started her career with Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital in 1953 as a stenographer and retired as the Administrative Assistant to the Hospital Administrator in 1994. She was a member of Teetersville Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, A.B. and Myrtle Noe, sister Geneva Noe Irick, her brothers A.B. Noe, Jr., Paul G. Noe, and Robert Noe and 3 infant siblings.

Marilyn is is survived by several nieces and nephews. She is loved and will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be private at the Resthaven Cemetery in Harlan, Kentucky.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.