Former UK hoops star Maci Morris to host camps in July

Former Kentucky basketball standout Maci Morris, who is still seventh on UK’s all-time scoring list with 1,692 points, once thought about being a basketball coach. Instead, she is in her second year of school to be a physician assistant.

“I always wanted to do something in the medical field,” Morris said. “Right now I am doing my general surgery rotation back home in Bell County. I will be somewhere different next month doing something else.”

Later this month she’ll be hosting basketball camps with former UK teammate Blair Green at Pineville High School. Players in grades 9-12 will have camp from 6-8:30 p.m. on July 15 and grades K-8 will attend from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on July 16. Cost is $40 per person or $60 for two or more family members. Registration is at 5 p.m. on July 15 and 8 a.m. on July 16.

“We are just hoping we can influence kids around us in this area. We want to influence them to be better than the labels most people put on them. We want to give them hope and someone to look up to and know,” Morris said.“We want to show the high school players how a college practice would be so the girls understand the intensity and what it takes to make it through college practice or workouts. We wanted the high school camp to be more competitive so we could share our college experiences.”