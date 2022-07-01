Kentucky State Police Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Floyd County

Two police officers and a K-9 died as a result of a shooting incident in Floyd County on Thursday.

According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred at approximately 6:44 p.m. on Thursday. The preliminary investigation has determined two law enforcement officers and one K-9 have been pronounced deceased after suffering injuries in the officer-involved shooting. Four other law enforcement officers have been injured, with three of the officers remaining hospitalized as of Friday afternoon. One of the officers is in critical condition, two officers are in stable condition and one officer was treated and released. One civilian was also injured during the incident and is receiving medical care at a hospital.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The release states KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.