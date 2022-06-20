UPDATE: Missing man found safe

UPDATE: Kentucky State Police have confirmed Stanley Edward Farley has been found and is safe.

Kentucky State Police are seeking help locating a Harlan County man who has not been seen since early Sunday morning.

Stanley Edward Farley, 41, was reported missing by a family member.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, received a call on Sunday, June 19, 2022, advising of a missing person. Kentucky State Police Trooper Keith Lowe responded and began an investigation. The initial investigation indicates Farley was last seen at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday walking on Indian Ridge Road in the Wallins community. Currently, his last known clothing description is unknown.

KSP is urging the public to contact Post 10 at 606-573-3131 with any assistance locating Farley. Farlay has been entered as a missing person and the case is under investigation by Lowe.