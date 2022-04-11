State’s average gas prices fall

Average gasoline prices in Kentucky have fallen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,623 stations in Kentucky. Prices in Kentucky are 18.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.20/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Kentucky was priced at $3.34/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.34/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10/g today. The national average is down 23.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.25/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Kentucky and the national average going back ten years:

April 11, 2021: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

April 11, 2020: $1.47/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)

April 11, 2019: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

April 11, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

April 11, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

April 11, 2016: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

April 11, 2015: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 11, 2014: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

April 11, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

April 11, 2012: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.91/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lexington- $3.90/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.94/g.

Evansville- $4.07/g, down 11.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.18/g.

Louisville- $4.00/g, down 8.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.08/g.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction – down- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.